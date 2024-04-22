Firefighter, residents injured in fire at Gardena apartment building

A firefighter and at least three residents were injured Monday afternoon in a fire at a Gardena apartment building.

The fire was reported at about noon at a two-story building in the 12900 block of South Vermont Avenue. Flames were knocked down about 40 minutes later.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

At least three residents were hospitalized, but details about their injuries were not immediately available. A firefighter suffered burn injuries, according to the fire department.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.