Gardena

Firefighter, residents injured in fire at Gardena apartment building

A firefighter suffered burn injuries in the fire at a large apartment complex on South Vermont Avenue.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters knocked down a fire Monday April 22, 2024 at a large apartment complex in Gardena.
NBCLA

A firefighter and at least three residents were injured Monday afternoon in a fire at a Gardena apartment building.

The fire was reported at about noon at a two-story building in the 12900 block of South Vermont Avenue. Flames were knocked down about 40 minutes later.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

At least three residents were hospitalized, but details about their injuries were not immediately available. A firefighter suffered burn injuries, according to the fire department.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Gardena
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us