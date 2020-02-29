noho

Fire Damages Mexican Restaurant in North Hollywood

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

Fire tore through the roof and upper floor of the two-story Mucho Mas restaurant in North Hollywood Saturday morning.

The fire at 10405 Burbank Boulevard, near Clybourn Avenue, was reported at 12:15 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The first units on scene reported fire coming from the second story of the restaurant, Humphrey said.

A total 36 Los Angeles firefighters, with assistance from the Burbank Fire Department, were able to confine the fire to the upper floor and roof of the restaurant. A knock down was declared at 12:36 a.m., Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under
investigation.

