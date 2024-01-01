Fire destroys large commercial building in Van Nuys

The roof of a large building collapsed as firefighters battled flames Sunday night in a commercial business area in Van Nuys.

More than 100 firefighters knocked down the fire in the 6400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in about 2 hours and 39 minutes. The building housed a textile businesses and church.

Details about how the fire, reported at about 9:30 a.m. started were not immediately available. Flames were shooting about 30 feet out of the building when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters initially entered the building to ventilate the roof, but then fought the fire from outside due to a roof collapse.

The fire, fueled by textiles, did not spread to nearby businesses. No one was in the building.