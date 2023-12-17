Pomona

Fire destroys Victory Outreach church in Pomona

By City News Service

A fire erupted inside Victory Outreach church in Pomona early Sunday, causing the roof to collapse.

Firefighters remain on scene after knocking down the second-alarm fire at the church. Over 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters dispatched at 2:47 a.m. to Victory Outreach Pomona, 177 W. Monterey Ave., had the fire out at 6:13 a.m., according to a county fire department dispatcher.

The church was supposed to host a holiday toy drive on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.

