Overnight Fire Destroys Discount Store Building in North Hollywood

Firefighters responded to the burning building around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of West Victory Boulevard

An overnight fire destroyed a discount store Thursday in North Hollywood.

There were no reports of injuries and firefighters prevented flames from spreading to other buildings in the 12000 block of West Victory Boulevard.

Firefighters responded to the burning one-story building, built in 1957, at about 1 a.m. Crews initially fought the fire from the roof and inside the building, but they were ordered into defensive mode due to the threat of collapse. 

The fire, fueled by items in the store, was knocked down about two hours later. 

