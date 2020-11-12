Denzel Washington

Firefighters Respond to Report of Smoke Coming From Mansion Belonging to Actor Denzel Washington

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to search for fire within the walls of the home and determined the smoke was from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke from a recently serviced furnace in a home owned by Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington's production company in the gated Beverly Park community prompted a response Wednesday night from Los Angeles firefighters, but no fire was located.

A publicist of Washington's said everyone is "ok and safe" after the scare. It was not immediately clear whether the actor was at the home.

Crews responded to the home at about 8 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the four-story, 28,887-square foot mansion, but no visible flames, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

hit and run 1 hour ago

Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed a Woman Pushing a Cart in Baldwin Park

Veterans Day 4 hours ago

Story of Charles Shaw Highlights Segregation and the Pioneering Marines Who Broke Barriers

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to search for fire within the walls of the home and determined the smoke was from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced, Humphrey said, adding the furnace "has now been safely taken off-line."

No injuries were reported and everyone who lives at the home was allowed to return after previously evacuating the house, Humphrey said.

It was unclear if the actor was home at the time of the fire department response.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Denzel WashingtonLos AngelesEntertainment
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us