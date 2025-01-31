Pomona

Firefighters battle building fire in Pomona

Fire crews were working to extinguish the flames of a fire in Pomona early Friday.

Flames were seen coming from a building on North Garey Avenue and East Center Street.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was on the scene trying to get the flames under control.

The building appeared to be vacant, but ambulances were nearby in case anyone was inside.

It was not clear how the fire started.

This is a developing story.

