Firefighters battle fast-moving brush fire in Cabazon

Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire in Cabazon Saturday that burned at least 50 acres.
The fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 51000 block of Ida Avenue, where crews found the blaze burning at a dangerous rate of spread amid winds of 5 to 10 mph, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
As of 10:40 a.m. the fire had burned 50 acres with 0% containment and was continuing at a dangerous rate of spread in light fuels, according to spokeswoman Maggie Cline De La Rosa of the RCFD.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.