Firefighters battle fast-moving brush fire in Cabazon

Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire in Cabazon Saturday that burned at least 50 acres.

The fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 51000 block of Ida Avenue, where crews found the blaze burning at a dangerous rate of spread amid winds of 5 to 10 mph, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of 10:40 a.m. the fire had burned 50 acres with 0% containment and was continuing at a dangerous rate of spread in light fuels, according to spokeswoman Maggie Cline De La Rosa of the RCFD.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.