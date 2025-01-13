California Wildfires

Firefighters from Mexico get ready to battle Palisades Fire

The crew of 73 will help in the fight against the Palisade fire starting Monday.

By Yomara López and Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 70 firefighters from Mexico received training Sunday to prepare them for the front lines of the Palisades Fire that has destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least eight people.

The firefighters arrived yesterday at LAX and this morning received training at the March Air Reserve in Riverside.

“They’ve done their classroom portion on the safety aspects of wildland firefighting, and they’re out here today practicing their shelter appointments in the event they were to be in trapped by fire they would have a good understanding of what their last resort survivability would be”, said Curtis Rhodes, the Cal Fire public information officer.

The group includes members of the federal fire team and the Mexican army.

“They are two separate teams when they are working over there in the country, but here they’re going to be working together as one team. All 73 will be paired up as a hand crew, and they will be constructing hand line construction on the Palisades as a team with some of our counterparts working with them,” said Rhodes.

The Palisades Fire is one of the two largest fires in Los Angeles and as of Sunday, the blaze had burned more than 23,000 acres.

“It’s extremely important to have the help from our neighbors. Not only do we have México down here, we have the Canada firefighters coming in here today,” said Rhodes.

States that have sent fire crews to Southern California include Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming and Montana.

Juan Tapia Benitez, who will be leading the team, says he has been a firefighter in Mexico for 11 years.

“All these types of incidents require preparation, we have years of preparation,” said Benitez.

Benitez said he feels honored to be helping his brothers and sisters in Los Angeles.

“We are very enthusiastic to support them because the federal government of Mexico and the United States have worked hand in hand. There is a history of participation. We have come year after year when they need us and we are here to support them,” Benitez said.

The Mexican team is expected to head to Pacific Palisades on Monday morning.

