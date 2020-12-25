Canoga Park

Firefighters Help Displaced Families From Arson Fire, on Christmas Day

Volunteers from the Red Cross have also issued “Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency” cards to the displaced adults, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

By City News Service

Twenty/20

Some 16 people, including seven children, who were displaced from their Canoga Park apartment building and lost all their possessions because of an arson fire received some unexpected help on Christmas Day by the firefighters from Station 104 delivered a sleigh full of gifts on Christmas.

Volunteers from the Red Cross have also issued “Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency” cards to the displaced adults, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The cards are funded by donations and bring short-term relief to the displaced.

Los Angeles 10 hours ago

Archdiocese Holds Socially Distanced Christmas Mass at LA Cathedral

Give Back 11 hours ago

See Ventura Harbor Village's Colorful CAN-Trees ‘Grow'

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was charged with arson for the blaze that ripped through an upstairs unit in a two-story apartment building in Canoga Park this week. Michael Johnson of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty to one count of arson of an inhabited structure.

He was arrested Tuesday just over two hours after the early morning blaze Tuesday at 21315 Roscoe Blvd., near Canoga Avenue, authorities said.

Nearly 80 firefighters dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to the fire had the blaze fully extinguished in about a half-hour, according to Stewart.

It was not clear whether Johnson lived in the apartment building.

He has remained jailed on $250,000 bail, jail records show.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Canoga ParkLos Angeles County Fire DepartmentChristmas Daydonations
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us