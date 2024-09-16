Bridge Fire grows to 54,600 acres. See updates on 3 major Southern California wildfires

Firefighters are still battling three major fires that continue affecting several SoCal counties on Monday.

The fires sparked during a week of triple-digit heat. But as temperatures start to cool down, firefighters are working with more favorable conditions.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Southern California and declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

Thousands of fire personnel continue working to control and extinguish the flames that have left homes and other structures damaged and displaced thousands of residents.

Bridge Fire

The Bridge Fire continues to burn over 54,000 acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties on Monday.

More than 2,000 fire personnel continue battling the fire which continues to be the largest active fire in California.

The Bridge Fire is burning 54,690 acres and is 11% contained as of Monday morning. The fire has destroyed at least 54 structures and damaged 13 others.

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information on the Bridge Fire visit the Cal Fire website.

Line Fire

In San Bernardino County, the Line Fire continues to burn 39,026 acres and is now 42% contained.

Over 3,000 fire personnel continue battling the fire that has left thousands of residents displaced.

All schools and offices in the San Bernardino County Unified School District have reopened on Monday after they had closed down due to the fire.

"We are pleased to inform you that after careful consideration, we are ready to welcome everyone back to our schools and offices on Monday, September 16, 2024," Superintendent Mauricio V. Arellano said. "Thank you for your patience and we look forward to seeing our scholars return to our campuses excited to learn."

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information on the Line Fire visit the Cal Fire website.

Airport Fire

In Orange and Riverside Counties, the Airport Fire continues to burn over 23,000 acres.

The fire had burned 23,519 acres and was 31% contained as of Monday morning.

A team of over 2,000 fire personnel continue fighting the flames that have destroyed 160 structures and damaged 34 others. At least 14 injures have been reported due to the Airport Fire.

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information on the Airport Fire visit the Cal Fire website.