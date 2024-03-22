First Lady Jill Biden visiting Southern California this weekend

First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Southern California for a four-day visit to make appearances at events in Los Angeles and Rancho Mirage.

The First Lady's agenda includes delivering remarks at political fundraising events and a dinner at the Human Rights Campaign. Dr. Biden will also participate in a gathering as a part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health research, according to a press release from the Office of the First Lady.

Dr. Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport at 4 p.m. on Friday, where she will be greeted by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The First Lady was scheduled to deliver remarks at a political fundraiser in Los Angeles at 5 p.m.

The First Lady will fly to the Palm Springs area Saturday morning for a fundraiser in Rancho Mirage before returning to Los Angeles for the LGBTQ+ advocacy group's dinner.

Mrs. Biden will conclude her trip on Monday with an appearance at the annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation at the Getty Center, an event founded by social impact agency Propper Daley. Other attendees include Kerry Washington, Paris Hilton, Jane Fonda and Kesha.

At the event, Dr. Biden will explain how the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research will change how the U.S. approaches and funds women’s health research, according to a press release from A Day of Unreasonable Conversation.

The Biden administration says it hopes to reform research on women’s health through efforts such as strengthening data standards and distributing $200 million for research at the National Institutes of Health.