First major snowfall means big business for Wrightwood

Southern California's first storm of the season delivered a blanket of snow to the region's high deserts and mountain communities, offering the chance to frolic in winter activities after a particularly dry last several months.

The Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood got about 12 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, according to the resort’s spokesperson. The storm’s aftermath is bringing big business, tourism and fun to the mountain communities, where visitors are dusting off their snowboards and skis.

Seth Bamburg was out in the snow playing with his 2-year-old son Hayes. It was the toddler's first time seeing snow.

The duo drove from Malibu to Wrightwood after evacuating from the Palisades Fire.

“A little stressful but grateful our home was spared,” Bamburg said.

Locals were excited by the snow and the increase in tourism.

“We are the biggest business in town,” said John McColly, the vice president of sales at Mountain High Resorts. “When it snows, a huge amount of traffic comes our way and the local town the local businesses, they rely on that traffic so good stuff for us means good stuff for them, as well.”

Some tourists like Gliberto Garcia, who drove up from Los Angeles, learned a new skill: how to put chains on his tires.

“It’s hard to do but I’ve never experienced it before,” Garcia said.

Locals say that this is just the start of the winter season and there will be more opportunities to experience the snow.