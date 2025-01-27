weather

See weekend rain totals in Los Angeles County

The rain was a break from a lengthy dry spell in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A storm that brought the first significant rain of the season to Southern California is moving out of a region that has been plagued by a dismal start to the wet season.

After the weekend storm, downtown LA's water year rain total is up to 0.27 inches. The average water year rainfall for this time of year is 6.66 inches in downtown LA.

The water year begins in October. The average annual rainfall in downtown LA is about 14.25 inches.

"It's just a drop in the bucket," said NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon. "We're at a huge deficit."

After two seasons of above-average rainfall, a months-long dry spell left Southern California hillsides covered in dry brush, providing fuel for wildfires.

Here are some 48-hour rain totals as of Monday morning from around Southern California.

  • Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland Drive: 1.45 inches
  • Canoga Park: 1.10 inches
  • Culver City: 1.06 inches
  • Beverly Hills: 1.02 inches
  • Chatsworth Reservoir: 1.01 inches
  • Hansen Dam: 1.00 inches
  • Bel Air: 0.93 inches
  • Hollywood Reservoir: 0.87 inches
  • Claremont: 0.72 inches
  • Eagle Rock Reservoir: 0.59 inches
  • LA City College: 0.42 inches

Extreme drought expanded into parts of Los Angeles County last week according to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report. Extreme drought, the second-most severe category in the weekly report, was limited to extreme southeast California last week, but parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties are under the category in the report released Thursday.

About 11 percent of California is in extreme drought. Thirty-three percent of the state, including northern Los Angeles County, is in severe drought.

At this time last year, no part of California was in extreme, severe or even moderate drought. About 39 percent of the state is in moderate drought with 67 percent considered abnormally dry. A large swath of Northern California, where storms have delivered rain and snow, does not fall under a drought category this week.

The weekly Drought Monitor report is released on Thursdays.

