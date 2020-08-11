Five Wounded in Warehouse Shooting

Five people were wounded early Tuesday In shooting at a party in a warehouse in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles.

It was reported at 12:39 a.m. at 22904 Lockness Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre at the Los Angeles Police Department Operations Center.

The victims “were attending a large party at the warehouse when an unknown suspect drove up and fired randomly,” Delatorre said.

All of the victims had stable vital signs while hospitalized and undergoing treatment for their wounds, he said.

The shooting was believed gang-related, Delatorre said.

No arrests were immediately reported.