Los Angeles

Five Wounded in Warehouse Shooting

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people were wounded early Tuesday In shooting at a party in a warehouse in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. 

It was reported  at 12:39 a.m. at 22904 Lockness Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre  at the Los Angeles Police Department Operations Center. 

The victims “were attending a large party at the warehouse when an unknown suspect drove up and fired randomly,” Delatorre said. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

reopening 4 mins ago

Pink's Hot Dogs Is Reopening

COVID-19 2 hours ago

More ‘Cautious Optimism' In LA County As Coronavirus Trends Improve

All of the victims had stable vital signs while hospitalized and undergoing treatment for their wounds, he said. 

The shooting was believed gang-related, Delatorre said.

No arrests were immediately reported.

This article tagged under:

Los Angelesshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us