Flags remain at half-staff across the U.S. in honor of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Flags across the country remain at half-staff following the death of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

President Joe Biden on Friday ordered flags to remain at half-mast until sunset the day the late senator is buried.

Feinstein, a centrist Democrat, died Friday at age 90. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 in what was dubbed the “Year of the Woman.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Feinstein a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state, like gun control, but also a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

“She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation,” Newsom wrote in a statement.

Like Biden, Newsom also ordered flags be flown at half-staff across the state in honor of Feinstein.