Joe Biden

Flags remain at half-staff across the U.S. in honor of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

The late senator died at age 90

By Alexandra Romero

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flags across the country remain at half-staff following the death of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

President Joe Biden on Friday ordered flags to remain at half-mast until sunset the day the late senator is buried.

Feinstein, a centrist Democrat, died Friday at age 90. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 in what was dubbed the “Year of the Woman.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Feinstein a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state, like gun control, but also a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation,” Newsom wrote in a statement.

Like Biden, Newsom also ordered flags be flown at half-staff across the state in honor of Feinstein.  

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenGavin NewsomDianne Feinstein
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us