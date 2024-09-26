Earthquakes

Magnitude-2.3 earthquake among several small quakes to shake Fontana area

Weak shaking was reported in Fontana, Aracadia Rancho Cucamonga and other inland areas from several small earthquakes

By Jonathan Lloyd

More than a dozen small earthquakes were reported in the Fontana area over the past day, including one of magnitude 2.3 Thursday morning.

Weak shaking from the quake reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday was reported in Arcadia, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Riverside and other inland communities. The shallow quake had a depth of 3.2 kilometers. Depths of 0 to 70km are considered shallow, according to the USGS, which can impact how and where shaking is felt.

Recent earthquakes in the Fontana area, located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, ranged in magnitude from 0.5 to Thursdays magnitude-2.3.

A USGS map shows several small earthquakes in the Fontana area.
USGS
A USGS map displays several small earthquakes during the week of Sept. 23, 2024 in the Fontana area.
