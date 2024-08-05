Police seek man in kidnapping of 2-month-old girl in Fontana

Police asked for help Monday in finding a 2-month-old girl and the man accused of kidnapping her in Fontana.

The kidnapping was reported at about noon in the 6000 block of Lost Horse near Citrus Avenue and Sierra Lakes Parkway in the San Bernardino County community. Officers learned of an argument involving the child's mother and a man, known only as "Q," who took the girl, police said.

CRITICAL MISSING: Fontana Police Seeking Public Assistance



The girl was wearing a blue onesie with a pink donut design.

Details about what led to the argument and kidnapping were not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the kidnapping report to call (909) 350-7700 or dial 911.