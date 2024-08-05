Fontana

Police seek man in kidnapping of 2-month-old girl in Fontana

The kidnapping was reported at about noon in the San Bernardino County community following an argument between the girl's mother and a man identified only as "Q," police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police asked for help Monday in finding a 2-month-old girl and the man accused of kidnapping her in Fontana.

The kidnapping was reported at about noon in the 6000 block of Lost Horse near Citrus Avenue and Sierra Lakes Parkway in the San Bernardino County community. Officers learned of an argument involving the child's mother and a man, known only as "Q," who took the girl, police said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The girl was wearing a blue onesie with a pink donut design.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Details about what led to the argument and kidnapping were not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the kidnapping report to call (909) 350-7700 or dial 911.

This article tagged under:

Fontana
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us