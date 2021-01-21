Pasadena

Former Therapist Sentenced for Sexually Battering Seven Female Patients

Villamarin -- who pleaded no contest Sept. 23 to seven counts of sexual battery by fraud -- surrendered after the hearing to begin serving his term.

By City News Service

A judge's gavel
Getty Images

A former marriage and family therapist was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison for sexually battering seven female patients.

Edgar Gustavo Villamarin, 66, of Pasadena, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The victims were touched or fondled by Villamarin between 2014 and 2018, according to Deputy District Attorney Lisa Daruty Tanner.

In February 2019, nearly two months after the charges were filed, a judge barred Villamarin from engaging directly or indirectly in any activity for which a marriage and family license therapist's license is required pending further court order.

