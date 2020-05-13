West Covina

Foster Dad Accused of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

Police believe there may be more victims.

By City News Service

man's mug shot
West Covina Police Department

David Diaz; a 68-year-old resident of West Covina, was accused of sexually assaulting a foster child.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities are seeking possible additional sexual assault victims of a 68-year-old West Covina man who has been a foster parent for the last 18 years.

On March 3, David Diaz allegedly sexually assaulted his foster child, a 10-year-old girl, at his residence in West Covina, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Diaz was arrested and charged with sexual assault by force and sexual perversion with a child under 14, police said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 27 mins ago

Watch Live: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Provides Coronavirus Updates

Hollywood Bowl 30 mins ago

Hollywood Bowl Season Is Canceled for the First Time Ever

Authorities believe there may be other victims, and they encouraged anyone with information to call the West Covina Police Department tip line at 626-939-8668.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

West CovinaCrime and CourtsFoster Care
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us