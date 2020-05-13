Foster Dad Accused of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

Authorities are seeking possible additional sexual assault victims of a 68-year-old West Covina man who has been a foster parent for the last 18 years.
On March 3, David Diaz allegedly sexually assaulted his foster child, a 10-year-old girl, at his residence in West Covina, according to the West Covina Police Department.
Diaz was arrested and charged with sexual assault by force and sexual perversion with a child under 14, police said.
Authorities believe there may be other victims, and they encouraged anyone with information to call the West Covina Police Department tip line at 626-939-8668.
