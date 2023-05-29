Founder of Hollywood's Magic Castle Milt Larsen, Dies at 92

One of Hollywood's most renowned magicians and founder of The Magic Castle, Milton "Milt" Larsen, has died. He was 92.

The Academy of Magical Arts confirmed the news in a statement to NBC4.

It read in part: "It is with heavy hearts that the Academy of Magical Arts shares the sad news that Magic Castle founder Milt Larsen has passed away. For decades, he brought magic to so many lives and his legacy will continue to do so. We will miss him tremendously."

The Magic Castle was celebrating it 60th anniversary in 2023 looking back at the legacy that Larsen was able to create.

In his lifetime, Larsen was able to be internationally recognized for his acting and work as a magician. Some of the world's greatest magicians are members of the Magic Castle.

In 2006, Larsen and his brother Bill were both honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Larsen is survived by his wife of 33 years, Arlene Larsen. She is an award-winning costume designer.