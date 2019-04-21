Four Hurt in Car-to-Car Shooting That Ended in El Super Grocery Store Parking Lot - NBC Southern California
Four Hurt in Car-to-Car Shooting That Ended in El Super Grocery Store Parking Lot

By Kim Tobin

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Four people were shot, leaving two of them critically hurt, outside an El Super grocery store in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles Sunday, police said.

    The victims were all in their 50s and 60s, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

    The car-to-car shooting occurred at 2:45 p.m. at 75th Street and Hoover.

    The car, carrying three men and one woman, riddled with bullet holes and pulled into the El Super parking lot in the 7100 block of Vermont, blocks away. 

    Police were searching for the person responsible, but did not have a description of the shooter, or the car the attacker was traveling in. 

