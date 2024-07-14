Four-alarm fire causes air quality concerns in Fontana

About 85 firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a pallet yard Saturday night in Fontana.

The San Berardino County Fire Department received calls of a fire on Whittram Avenue near Beach Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a pallet yard “well-involved” in the fire and the blaze quickly escalated to four alarms.

After initially trying to put a stop to the flames, firefighters refocused their efforts on evacuating nearby buildings and protecting structures that were threatened by the blaze. Eventually, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Due to the amount of smoke the fire produced, residents in the area were urged to shelter in place due to air quality concerns.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.