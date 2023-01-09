Four Injured, Including Two Teens and Young Child, in South LA Area Crash

Two teens, a young child and a 35-year-old woman were injured Monday in a multi-vehicle crash in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The four victims were rescued by firefighters from the wreckage on a SUV after the crash involving at least two vehicles in the Broadway-Manchester area. Two victims were in grave condition and two suffered critical injuries.

The children are ages 16, 13 and 18 months.

The crash is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run collision. The driver of a Mercedes Benz involved in the crash left the scene, police said.

The vehicles crashed into a coin laundry business at the intersection. The Mercedes Benz was on fire after the crash, authorities said.