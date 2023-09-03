Inglewood

Four-legged Metallica fan sneaks into concert at SoFi Stadium

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sneaky pup found a way to sneak into the Metallica concert at SoFi Stadium last week and catch a few songs.

The band was performing at the stadium as part of their M72 World Tour.

Storm lives near the area and somehow found her way to a seat in the stadium, the band said in an Instagram post.

After a fun music-filled night, Storm was safely reunited with her family.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes," the post said.

Dogs are not allowed at SoFi Stadium, except for service animals, but this dog sure found a way to have a great time.

This article tagged under:

Inglewood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us