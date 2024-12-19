Franklin Fire in Malibu is now completely contained

The Franklin Fire that started in the Malibu area earlier this month is now 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported on Monday Dec. 9 and quickly grew to over 4,000 acres.

It prompted evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and school closures in the area.

In total, the fire destroyed 20 structures and damaged 28 others, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.