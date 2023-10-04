Free Metro rides Wednesday in honor of California Clean Air Day

To celebrate California Clean Air Day, is offering free rides all through Southern California stations on Wednesday.

Collaborating with the City of Riverside's Department of Arts and Cultural Affairs and UC Riverside's Office of Sustainability, Metrolink employees, community volunteers, and students came together to create a smog-eating mural at UCR's R'Garden on Tuesday.

“Metrolink trains use renewable, petroleum-free fuel made from recycled natural oils … which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. Offering free rides on California Clean Air Day is just one of the ways we’re working to create cleaner, healthier communities across the region,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle. This is an effort to combat air pollution and encourage eco-friendly commuting.

Riders can redeem their complimentary roundtrip ticket at any Metrolink ticketing machine using the promo code "CLEANAIR23." Those with the Metrolink mobile app received a complimentary digital ticket, which must be activated before boarding.