Woman dognaps French bulldog from North Hollywood backyard

A family in North Hollywood is seeking the public’s help in finding their beloved senior dog that was snatched right from their backyard.

Surveillance video captured a woman entering the backyard of Jason Bitonio’s home on Tuesday and taking his French bulldog, Domino.

“My elderly French bulldog. He’s 12 years old; we’ve had him since eight weeks old,” Bitonio said. “He’s been a part of our family basically his entire life.”

According to Bitonio, he and his family noticed someone was casing their home roughly 20 minutes before their pooch was taken. The woman in the surveillance footage was seen wearing black leggings, a light-colored sweatshirt, a black hat, a black mask, light-colored shoes and had a ponytail.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating the theft.

“I want to find Domino and I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” Bitonio said.