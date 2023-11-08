From food drives to turkey trots, LA is giving back on Thanksgiving. Here's how you can participate

The season of giving is upon us: fallen leaves, autumnal weather and turkey mania.

During the fourth week of November, millions of Americans get together with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving. While some boycott it, others make the holiday their own unique experience.

Watching movies, catching up with loved ones and creating new recipes are only part of the fun. Indeed, various local organizations and nonprofits use this time to recruit volunteers to help provide services and resources to those most vulnerable in the community.

From food drives to turkey trots, here is a list of volunteer opportunities open for the Thanksgiving holiday:

