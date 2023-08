All Westbound 60 lanes in East LA were closed due to a fuel spill caused by a crash Wednesday afternoon, CHP said.

The spill caused the closure of WB 60 at I-710.

At 4:30 p.m. lanes 1 and 2 were reopened, but lanes 3, 4, 5 and 6 were going to remain closed until further notice.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN EAST LOS ANGELES: WB SR-60 AT I-710. THE #1 AND #2 LANES ARE NOW OPEN. THE #3, #4, #5 AND #6 LANES WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) August 30, 2023