Animals and Wildlife

German shepherd puppies found by dumpster in San Dimas

The animals were found hungry, infested with fleas and ticks.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A woman in San Dimas is seeking someone to foster three German shepherd puppies after they were found near a dumpster Sunday morning. 

According to Carolyn Castro, who took the puppies that were left near a business, they are about four months old.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The puppies were spotted by an employee of the business until Castro picked them up.

The animals were found hungry, infested with fleas and ticks in the dumpster near the door of a business. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Malibu Jul 18

German shepherd, found zip-tied in Malibu, now being treated for cancer

California Highway Patrol Jul 9

2 dogs rescued from 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway

The dogs are currently with a friend of Castro’s who is fostering them.

The puppies did not have a chip, Castro said.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us