Girl critically injured after being shot in car: Santa Ana police

An investigation is underway after a child was hospitalized following a shooting Sunday in Orange County, according to Officer Natalie Garcia of the Santa Ana Police Department.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the police department issued a SigAlert of a street closure on Main Street from 15th Street to 17th Street “due to police activity.” There, a girl inside a car was shot, according to Santa Ana police.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately available. The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Orange County in critical condition.

Police did not say how old that child was.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.