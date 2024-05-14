Irvine

Irvine police looking for hit-and-run driver behind fatal rollover crash

Police looked for a Honda Civic model with “racing-style decals” on the lower doors of the car.

By Helen Jeong

Irvine Police Department

Investigators with the Irvine Police Department Tuesday continued to look for a hit-and-run driver, who caused a deadly rollover crash last week.

The crash happened last Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. near Culver Drive and Trabucco Road, police said, when the suspect’s car, a Honda, made a turn against a red light. 

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

As the victim was trying to avoid colliding into the suspect’s car, he swerved his 2004 Toyota Corolla and eventually lost control before crashing into a center median, tree, light pole with his car being flipped upside and down.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver of the Toyota ran away from the crash scene without offering to assist the victim or reporting it to authorities.

The victim, who was later identified as 67-year-old Allen Yangkaou Lee of Irvine, was taken to a hospital in grave condition. Police said Lee eventually died from his injuries Monday night.

Long Beach 15 hours ago

Fiery pursuit crash near Long Beach prompts closure of northbound lanes of 710 Freeway

Pasadena 20 hours ago

Possible evidence of alcohol found in Pasadena crash, police say

The suspect is believed to have driven a silver or beige Honda Civic or Civic Hybrid manufactured between 2008 and 2011.

The car was described to have “racing-style decals” on the lower doors with some sort of red material on the door handles.

This article tagged under:

Irvine
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us