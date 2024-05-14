Investigators with the Irvine Police Department Tuesday continued to look for a hit-and-run driver, who caused a deadly rollover crash last week.

The crash happened last Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. near Culver Drive and Trabucco Road, police said, when the suspect’s car, a Honda, made a turn against a red light.

As the victim was trying to avoid colliding into the suspect’s car, he swerved his 2004 Toyota Corolla and eventually lost control before crashing into a center median, tree, light pole with his car being flipped upside and down.

The driver of the Toyota ran away from the crash scene without offering to assist the victim or reporting it to authorities.

The victim, who was later identified as 67-year-old Allen Yangkaou Lee of Irvine, was taken to a hospital in grave condition. Police said Lee eventually died from his injuries Monday night.

The suspect is believed to have driven a silver or beige Honda Civic or Civic Hybrid manufactured between 2008 and 2011.

The car was described to have “racing-style decals” on the lower doors with some sort of red material on the door handles.