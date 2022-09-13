Glendale Police Say Man Pinched 13-Year-Old's Bottom in Assault Caught on Camera

Glendale police Tuesday were looking for two people they say intervened in the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, who detectives believe can help in the prosecution of a man who was later arrested.

The incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 in a doughnut shop in the 600 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Glendale Police Department.

"A mother and her sons were at the location getting breakfast,'' police said in a statement. "A male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, was also inside the location.

"While the family was paying for their breakfast at the counter, Lalezarzadeh walked behind the victim and pinched him on the buttocks,'' the police statement continued. "A male witness saw the incident and immediately stepped in to protect the child. The witness and his friend confronted the suspect, who immediately left the location. Police were then contacted.''

An investigation led detectives to Lalezarzadeh, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, police said.

Lalezarzadeh, who was arrested on Sept. 6, was released that day on $100,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Glendale police have been unable to locate the witnesses that intervened that day,'' police said. "We are looking for the two males that stepped in to protect the child. Their witness statements are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect.''

Police urged the two witnesses, or anyone else with information on the case, to call 818-548-4911. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.