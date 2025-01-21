Glendale hair salon offers fire victims break from reality with free services

A Glendale hair salon helped wildfire victims obtain a sense of normalcy Monday by pampering them with free services.

Extended Beauty Bar welcomed people who were impacted by the brush fires in Los Angeles County. Among the services offered at the business were blowouts, treatments, trims, wash and styles and extension revivals.

“It is therapeutic and seeing smiling faces around you gets your mood up,” said Kylie Green, who showed up for the offer.

Green is one of the many residents in LA County who lost her home to the fires. She said the salon is where she goes to forget her worries and was excited to see Extended Beauty Bar’s act of kindness.

“I would say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “This is a traumatic time for a lot of us. Doing little things like this helps us get out of our depression and trauma.”

It’s a sentiment Jazmyn Hobdy, CEO of Extended Beauty Bar, is all too familiar with. She said her family lost both their homes in Altadena to the Eaton Fire. While she processes her loved ones’ loss, she said she wanted to give back to her community.

“We go in and out of these emotions and sometimes you feel grateful to be here then you think, ‘Dang, we really lost everything,’” Hobdy said.

One by one, women and young girls went into the salon on Monday looking for a break from their reality. Some were quiet while they were pampered others let their feelings out.

“I’m also hugging my clients because it’s therapy, it’s important,” said Kaya Barrell, a hairstylist. “It’s all I can do, but it’s something.”

“Having the city rally around us and be here has been amazing,” Green said.” I want to say thank you. Thank you, we really appreciate it.”