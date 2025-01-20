Live updates: Extreme red flag fire weather returns in LA County

What to Know
- A red flag fire weather warning, including an elevated Particularly Dangerous Situation designation, are in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
- Griffith Park and other Los Angeles public spaces are temporarily closed due to increase wildfire risk.
- Firefighters boosted containment of the deadly Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire during a weekend of improved weather conditions.
- Curfews remain in effect for fire evacuation zones and authorities continue to make arrests for violations, including two people with a fire truck who were impersonating firefighters in Pacific Palisades.
Los Angeles embarks on a monumental recovery process as firefighters increased containment of two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California. Follow live updates below.