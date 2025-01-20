Live updates: Extreme red flag fire weather returns in LA County

What to Know A red flag fire weather warning, including an elevated Particularly Dangerous Situation designation, are in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Griffith Park and other Los Angeles public spaces are temporarily closed due to increase wildfire risk.

Firefighters boosted containment of the deadly Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire during a weekend of improved weather conditions.

Curfews remain in effect for fire evacuation zones and authorities continue to make arrests for violations, including two people with a fire truck who were impersonating firefighters in Pacific Palisades.

Los Angeles embarks on a monumental recovery process as firefighters increased containment of two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California. Follow live updates below.