Map: See LA County wildfires containment updates

Firefighters increased containment lines around the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire during a weekend of improved weather conditions in Los Angeles County.

The deadly fires, two of the most destructive on record in California, started Jan. 7 on a day of extremely high fire danger due to a Santa Ana windstorm. More than 27 deaths have been reported in the fires, burning in the Pacific Palisades area on the Los Angeles County coast and Altadena area northeast of Los Angeles.

Flames have destroyed at least 14,362 structures, including homes and businesses.

Containment of the 14,000-acre Eaton Fire expanded to 87 percent Monday morning. Water-dropping helicopters extinguished hot spots over the weekend near Winters Creek, Mt. Lowe and Mt. Wilson.

The Palisades Fire was 59-percent contained Monday morning at 23,700 acres.

Evacuation orders were lifted for many areas over the weekend. Some homes remain without electricity and gas service due to safety shutoffs.

A curfew remains in effect nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the mandatory evacuation areas. Only firefighters, law enforcement and utility workers allowed in those zones.

Red flag warnings are in effect to start the week, indicating high fire risk in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.