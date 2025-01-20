Griffith Park closed with extreme fire risk in Los Angeles forecast

Griffith Park and other Los Angeles-area parks were closed Monday due to the increased risk of wildfires to start the week in Southern California.

Due to red flag warnings in place Monday through part of Tuesday, several public locations were closed until Tuesday, including Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo and the Autry Museum of the American West, inside the park, one of dozens temporarily closed due to the fire weather forecast. Runyon Canyon remains closed until further notice.

The red flag warning includes a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) designation, a National Weather Service alert to indicate extreme fire danger above that of a typical red flag warning. The elevated fire conditions follow the deadly January wildfires that started Jan. 7, including the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in the Altadena area.

The 23,700-acre Palisades Fire was 59-pecent contained Monday morning. The Eaton Fire was at 14,000 acres with containment at 87 percent.

Winds will strengthen into Monday afternoon with the PDS warning in effect from noon Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley including Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Malibu coast, western Santa Monica Mountains recreation area, the 5 Freeway 5 corridor, San Gabriel Valley and north of the 210 Freeway including Altadena and Glendora. Parts of Ventura County also are in the PDS area.

Los Angeles County will be under a typical red flag warning for extreme fire danger from 8 a.m. Monday morning through 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts of 80 to 100 mph expected in most wind-prone mountain locations, such as the San Gabriel, western Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountains.

Valleys could see gusts of 50 mph to 70 mph.

Red-flag parking restrictions in the city of Los Angeles will remain in effect until further notice.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory through 10 p.m. Tuesday, with strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region. Officials advised residents to stay indoors, and to wear protective masks and eye-wear upon stepping out.

The cause of the Eaton and Palisades fires remain under investigation. They started Jan. 7 in what firefighters called some of the worst fire conditions they've ever seen.

Twenty-seven deaths have been reported in connection with the fires, which destroyed at least 14,362 structures.