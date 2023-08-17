Glendale

Glendale peeper fails to register as sex offender: Police

By City News Service

A Glendale man who was arrested for peeping into a home was arrested again Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender, the Glendale Police Department said.

Authorities said Calese Crowder, 37, was arrested Friday on suspicion of peeping into a residence in Glendale while a family, including children, were at home.

Police said Crowder pleaded no contest to a peeping charge on Monday and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to enter a sex rehabilitation program, however, Crowder was quickly released from custody.

As part of his sentence, Crowder was ordered to register as a sex offender, but police said he failed to do so, prompting him to be arrested again Thursday.

According to police, Crowder was being held in the Glendale City Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

