Google Honors Victims of Monterey Park Shooting With Black Ribbon Home Page

Several hours after the mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 11 people, and left nine others injured Google added a black ribbon to the website's homepage.

The ribbon appeared alone underneath the search bar, and when the cursor was placed on the logo the caption read “Our hearts are with the community of Monterey Park."

The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park.

Nearly 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The man identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as the shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in a van in a Torrance strip mall parking lot, the sheriff's department said.