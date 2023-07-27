Grass fire closes 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

A small grass fire briefly threatened homes and closed the 118 Freeway Thursday in Granada Hills.

The closure of the freeway in both directions led to a lengthy backup Thursday afternoon during one of the warmest days of summer.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 2 p.m. The bulk of the fire burned on the north side of the freeway, where the LAFD established a structure-defense team to protect buildings.

Fire crews quickly halted the spread of the fire and a small spot fire on the southern side of the freeway.

No injuries were reported. Details about a cause were not immediately available.