Gunman on the loose after 6 people shot in Compton: LASD

The severity of the victims' injuries was not immediately clear.

A search is underway for a gunman who shot at least six people on Thursday in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement received a call of multiple people shot around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Acacia Avenue. There, at least five people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The individuals wounded were taken to different hospitals near the area. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

LASD said the gunman is on the loose. The department did not provide a detailed description of that individual.

The investigation is underway.

