Gunman sought following deadly shooting in East LA: LASD

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in East Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of Floral Drive. There, a man was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release details on the victim such as his name or age. A detailed description of a possible gunman was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who would like to submit anonymous tips can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.