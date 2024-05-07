Gypsy Rose to be part of the largest lowrider exhibition at SoCal's Petersen Automotive Museum

Some of the best-looking and most celebrated lowriders ever made will park at Southern California's Petersen Automotive Museum for almost a year.

Beginning Saturday, the “Best in Low: Lowrider Icons of the Street and Show” will be on display at the Peterson, hosting some of the most notable lowriders, including the world-famous 1964 Chevrolet Impala "Gypsy Rose,” the first lowrider to be inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Registry.

1964 Chevrolet Impala "Gypsy Rose" - Photo Credit Ted7

“The lowrider displays are always a fan favorite, and we are excited to open the most comprehensive lowrider exhibit in the museum’s history,” said Petersen Automotive Museum executive director Terry L. Karges.

Visitors will have a chance to see some notable rides like the 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible “Final Score” and 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air “Double Trouble,” as well as the 1958 Chevrolet Impala “Dead Presidents,” built by Albert De Alba Sr. and Albert De Alba Jr., who are among the most established and respected craftsmen in the lowrider community.

Photo Credit MotorTrend 1936 Ford Pickup “Trokita Loca” - Photo Credit MotorTrend



“This exhibit celebrates the rich history of lowriders and will allow visitors to learn about their impact on the automotive world, the culture at large and the history of car customization,” said Karges.

The exhibit that will take over the Mullin Grand Salon will also feature bikes, motorcycles as well as artwork from influential artists from the Chicano lowrider scene.

Photo by Peterson Museum 2015 Garcia "Azteca de Oro - Photo Credit Peterson Museum

The lowrider community has grown throughout the years, and Southern California is known to be home to many of these car clubs.

“Los Angeles is often called the center of lowriding, and the city continues to be the dominant image of the culture both nationally and internationally,” the museum wrote in a press release to announce the event.

1958 Chevrolet Impala "Final Score" - Photo Credit Motor Trend

A guest curator for this year’s event, Dr. Denise Sandoval, said this year's display will also include cars owned and worked on by women.

The “Best in Low: Lowrider Icons of the Street and Show” opens on May 11 and will be on display through April 2025. For more information and tickets click here.