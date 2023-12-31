Hawthorne

1 dead, at least 4 hospitalized in shooting outside Hawthorne strip mall

Evidence markers were placed near a tow truck in a strip mall parking lot.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and at least four people were hospitalized Sunday after an early morning shooting in Hawthorne. 

Details about what led to the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rosecrans Avenue were not immediately available. Evidence markers could be seen near a tow truck in a strip mall parking lot. 

One of the shooting victims, identified only as a woman, died at a hospital. Details about the conditions of the injured individuals were not immediately available.

Witnesses said a bystander was shot, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No arrests were reported early Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hawthorne
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us