Hemet Boy Shoved in Front of Car During Altercation, Suspects at Large

A 15-year-old boy involved in an altercation with other youths who shoved him in front of a vehicle that hit him near a Hemet intersection was in critical condition Tuesday, while police continued working to identify the assailants.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was injured at about 4:25 p.m. Monday on Stetson Avenue, near Seven Hills Drive, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Lt. Nathan Miller said the teenager was riding his skateboard eastbound when he encountered "a group of young people," who initiated a confrontation.

"A brief altercation ensued, resulting in the 15-year-old being pushed into traffic lanes," Miller said. "About that time, a Tesla being driven by a 52-year-old man … struck the teen, resulting in significant injuries."

The driver immediately stopped and called 911, according to the lieutenant. He said the assailants grabbed the victim's skateboard and ran away.

The teen was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of major injuries, but he's expected to survive, Miller said.

The Tesla driver was questioned and determined not to be at fault in any way, the police spokesman said.

"Hemet PD detectives are working on identifying the suspects and their exact involvement in this seemingly senseless incident," Miller said.

No descriptions were available, and the number of suspects involved was unclear.

Anyone who may have information, or who was driving through the area with dashboard cameras in operation at the time, was urged to contact detectives at 951-765-2396.