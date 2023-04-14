Hepatitis A Case Linked to Frozen Strawberries Sold At Costco, Trader Joes in LA County

Los Angeles County Public Health officials have identified a case of hepatitis A linked to a “multistate outbreak,” from frozen strawberries sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco and other stores.

An investigation led by the FDA, CDC and the California Department of Public Health has linked the outbreak to frozen strawberries imported from farms in Baja California, Mexico.

Public health officials confirmed the strawberries were distributed to stores across LA County, including Trader Joe’s store brand and Kirkland Signature brand sold by Costco.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine.

Any consumer who purchased the affected strawberries should not consume them and throw them out immediately. Those that did consume the affected batch and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A should seek preventative treatment from a healthcare professional.

More information about the recalled product can be found on the FDA’s website.