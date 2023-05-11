Early Morning Fire Destroys County Parks Building in Highland Park

A fire destroyed a LA County Parks and Recreation building in Hermon Park in the city of Highland Park early Thursday morning.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire, the the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire was reported a little before 2:30 a.m., after someone called in a "fire at the park."

Firefighters began spraying within minutes of arrival, Capt. Jeffery Sambar said.

“Some of the challenges we experienced were forceable entry, getting access. It was vacant, boarded up with plywood, heavily secured, so initially, about the first minute or so we had challenges getting access so we could open up the doors and windows so we could affectively flow water to put out the fire," he said.

Arroyo Seco Park stretches from north East LA to Pasadena.

It's a popular park with lots of tennis courts, a playground, and green space.