Hit-and-run driver sought in woman's death in Arlington Heights

A hit-and-run incident resulting in the death of a woman occurred early this morning in Arlington Heights, prompting a police search for the responsible driver.

Surveillance footage captured the woman being struck by a vehicle around 6:45 a.m. as she crossed Venice Boulevard and the driver fled the scene.

Police identified the victim as 66-year-old Bibiana Retana-Sosa.

A neighbor in the area, Caloris Berry, says she’s not surprised it happened "this street is very dangerous," she says she has seen plenty of people nearly get hit while crossing the street.

"It hurts to see that cause I wouldn’t want that to happen to my family or my kids crossing that street, I wouldn’t want it to happen to me," said Berry.

Candles and flowers now mark the spot where Sosa was killed and where this morning people consoled one another.

Blanca Cantero is a teacher who works at one of the two schools near the intersection, which she says is frequently used by children.

"I don’t trust drivers, even though I'm a driver myself and I just have to be aware" said Cantero.

Police are now searching for a 2020 white Mazda CX-5 Crossover with the license plate 8XHG132. Anyone with information regarding the driver are asked to contact the West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473 - 0234.