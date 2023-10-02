Hit-and-run driver who killed woman walking dog in North Hills sought

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that'll lead to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman as she was walking her dog in North Hills, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

The incident occurred Monday at 6 a.m. at a marked crosswalk at Burnet Avenue and Rayen Street, near Panorama City. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived to perform first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time, but she was described as a woman in her 50s. Her relatives have been contacted.

Authorities want to emphasize that if a person is involved in a crash, they should stop the car immediately and notify the authorities.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114 or Detective Martinez at 818-644-8033.